Tuah: Covid-19 vaccination first phase in Serian will involve 797 frontliners

KUCHING (Feb 19): Serian is gearing up for the Covid-19 vaccination programme which will commence on Feb 24 with its first phase involving 797 frontliners, said Serian Resident Tuah Suni today.

According to him, there are over 4,000 frontliners serving in the Serian Division and the 797 is the estimated individuals expected to receive the vaccines on Feb 24.

“It depends on how many vaccines we receive on Feb 24. We have 4,000 plus frontliners including all agencies such as Rela, APM (Civil Defence Force), police and so on,” he said when met by journalists during the Serian Covid-19 Vaccination Programme simulation held at the Dewan Masyarakat in Serian.

Tuah said Serian Dewan Masyarakat is thus far the only venue for the vaccination programme and the local authorities will decide later on whether to expand the venue.

He added that it also depended on what type of vaccines would be delivered to Serian come Feb 24.

“But as of today, we decide that Dewan Masyarakat is the only venue because there are certain things we need to take care of.”

While the first phase of the vaccination programme involves frontliners, Tuah said the second phase would be meant for high-risk groups and the third phase for the general public.

He said those who would be given the first dose would be given an appointment for the second dose, which would be done between day 21 and 28.

“We will publicise to the public to get them registered with our District Office (DO) and community leaders. We want to see the actual number.

“We encourage the public to register for the programme because we don’t want the virus to spread. It’s better for them to get themselves vaccinated,” he added.

Tuah said the simulation was to enable staff to understand the process and procedures as well as for all the agencies involved to understand their roles during the actual vaccination.

“After this, we will do the actual simulation, to see if there is any gap or not. Then we will resolve some issues that arise during the simulation.”

He said the local authorities in Serian would play their part to create public awareness of the vaccination programme to “remove all negative perception of the vaccine”.

He said they would lay out the facts to the community in the hope of seeing them getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

“We are not worried. We are ready, the people are ready, the teams are ready. We have all the agencies in Serian here, in one team to support the immunisation programme which will start on Feb 24,” he added.

Among the agencies involved in the simulation were Serian Resident’s Office, Serian Divisional Health Office, Serian District Office, Serian Public Works Department, APM, Police and Serian Fire and Rescue Department.