Tuaran Hospital quarters destroyed by fire

TUARAN: The Tuaran Hospital quarters with six bedrooms were destroyed by fire early this morning.

Tuaran fire and rescue operations chief Mohd Abdul Qawie Abdul Gapar said the fire broke out around 1.40 am and they received a distress call at 1.45 am, prompting to send 15 personnel in two fire trucks, a water tanker and an EMRS vehicle to the location, which is about five kilometers away.

The firefighters managed to control the blaze within an hour while the operation ended around 4.50 am.

Fortunately no one was injured in the incident while the cause of the fire and total loss were still under investigation, said Mohd Abdul Qawie.