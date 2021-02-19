Warisan leader questions urgency in giving land to KL

KOTA KINABALU: Warisan has taken Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor to task over the issuance of nearly 2,000 hectares of land to Federal Government agencies.

Its Kota Kinabalu Branch Chief in a statement on Friday said, it is shocking how land titles for the Federal Government was more important than deserving rural villagers.

“Shocking to see the current Sabah Government handing over thousands of hectares of land to the Federal Government!”

Samuel Wong said deserving poor rural villagers have waited for generations, yet are being neglected.

“Why is it that the natives in the rural areas are neglected for generations?

“Yet after coming to power less than six months, Hajiji hands over 2,000 hectares of land to his compatriots in KL.”

Samuel added the current situation vastly contrasts former Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal’s administration.

“During the Warisan era, Shafie approved and handed over more than 10,000 hectares of land to poor but deserving villagers.

“Even our neighbours Sarawak are pursuing the return of land handed over to KL.

“But the current Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) administration is in a different league.

“They are urgently handing over thousands of acres of land to KL!”

Hajiji in a brief ceremony on Thursday handed 177 land titles covering 1,933 hectares of land to various Federal Government agencies.