109 new cases, one more death in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 109 new positive Covid-19 cases, one death, and 112 recoveries today (February 20).

“According to the report of Sabah State Health Department, the number of new Covid-19 positive cases in the state today is 109, bringing the cumulative total to 51,979 cases. One death case was recorded today, namely in the Kota Kinabalu district,” said Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun here today.

“Today, a total of 112 Covid-19 patients have been discharged or recovered from the hospital, taking the cumulative recovery total to 50,436. A total of 831 patients are receiving treatment, namely 317 people in the hospital, 512 at the public Covid Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) and two at the Temporary Detention Centre (PTS) or prison.

“The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) is 51 and 14 people require ventilators,” said Masidi, who is also Local Government and Housing minister and Finance Minister II, here today.

Masidi said Keningau recorded 29 Covid-19 positive cases in each district, the highest number in Sabah per district today, followed by Kota Marudu (25), Kota Kinabalu (20), Lahad Datu (11), Tawau (five), Nabawan (five), Kota Belud (three), Tenom (three), Sandakan (two), Semporna (two), Tuaran (two), Kinabatangan (one) and Papar (one).

He said no new cases were found in Kalabakan, Putatan, Penampang, Beaufort, Beluran, Tambunan, Kudat, Pitas, Sipitang, Kunak, Telupid, Ranau, Kuala Penyu and Tongod.

He said no new red zones were recorded, however, one new cluster was discovered in Kota Belud today.

“Jalan Pasar Cluster in Kota Belud recorded two positive Covid-19 cases today, taking the cumulative total to 13 cases. The index case is an enforcer who was detected positive as a result of symptomatic screening at one of the Kota Belud medical centers on February 11. Following the case, five positive Covid-19 cases were confirmed through symptomatic screening and seven more cases from close contact screening,” said Masidi.

Masidi said of the 109 Covid-19 positive cases today, a total of 40 cases (36.7%) were from close contact screening, 15 cases (13.8%) from symptomatic screening, 49 cases (44.9%)were from new and existing cluster screening, and five cases (4.6%) were from other categories.

He said the total bed capacity at Covid-19 Hospital is 925 units, the Quarantine and Low Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) have a total of 3,935 units and the total beds at Temporary Detention Centre (PTS) or prison remains at 1,000 units.

He said this brings the total bed capacity to 5,860 units and the percentage of bed usage today was 14.18%.

Meanwhile, Masidi said, up to February 18, 120,835 Prihatin Covid-19 2.0 food baskets have been distributed to the targeted group in Sabah.