Covid-19: 134 new cases, 4 deaths recorded in Sarawak today

KUCHING (Feb 20): Sarawak today recorded 134 new Covid-19 cases along with four new deaths, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee in a statement said that two of the deaths were recorded in Sibu and one each in Bintulu and Miri.

The new deaths brought the total death toll in the state to 73.

Meanwhile, the 134 new cases were detected in Sibu (53), Bintulu (19), Kuching (15), Kapit (12), Samarahan (10), Song (8), Miri (4), Bukit Mabong (3), Selangau (2), Sri Aman (2), Sebauh (2), Bau (1), Julau (1), Meradong (1) and Belaga (1).

This brought the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in Sarawak to 7,758 cases.

The 70th death involved a 48-year-old Sarawakian man who had been treated at the Miri Hospital. The case experienced lethargy and palpitations a few days earlier. The rT-PCR test screening that was done in the hospital was positive on February 1. The health condition of the case deteriorated and he was pronounced dead on February 19. The case also had comorbidity of high blood pressure, diabetes and end-stage renal disease (ESRF).

The 71st death involved a 45-year-old Sarawakian man who had been referred from a private hospital to Bintulu Hospital due to shortness of breath. The case had fever. The rT-PCR test screening performed at the hospital was found positive on February 6. The health condition of the case deteriorated and he was pronounced dead on February 19 . The case had comorbidity of end-stage renal disease (ESRF) and high blood pressure.

The 72nd death was of a 58-year-old Sarawakian man who had been treated at Sibu Hospital. The case had symptoms of fever and cough. The rT-PCR test screening performed at the hospital was found positive on February 9. The health condition of the case deteriorated and he was pronounced dead on February 19. The case had comorbidity of high blood pressure, diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

The 73rd death was of a 77-year-old Sarawakian woman who had been treated at the Sibu Hospital for shortness of breath. The rT-PCR swab test was positive on January 16. The health condition of the case deteriorated and she was pronounced dead on February 20. The case had comorbidity of high blood pressure and dyslipidaemia.

Out of the 53 new cases in Sibu District, 22 cases were screened through active case detection (ACD) due to contact with positive cases, 14 were results of screening at healthcare centre in Sibu District, 10 cases are from the Pasai Cluster, six the results of screening involving symptomatic individuals, and one case was from the screening of health workers in the district.

In Bintulu District, eight cases were results of ACD, six involved the Rakut Cluster, three were from screening of symptomatic individuals at healthcare centre in the district, and two were results of screening at healthcare centre in the district.

In Kuching District, six cases are from the Jalan Green Cluster, five from screening at healthcare centre in the district, three from ACD, and one imported case involving a Sarawakian screened after returning from a high-risk infection area in the country (Kuala Lumpur).

In Kapit, eight cases were results of ACD, two are from the Pasai Cluster, and two were from screening of symptomatic individuals at healthcare centre in the district.

In Samarahan, five cases are from Univista Cluster, three were results of ACD, and two from screening at healthcare centre in the district.

All eight cases in Song are from the Pasai Cluster.

In Miri, two cases were from screening at healthcare centre in the district, one from screening of a symptomatic individual, and one from screening of health workers in the district.

All three cases in Bukit Mabong are from the Gelong Cluster, while all two cases in Sri Aman are from the Kejatau Cluster.

Meanwhile, in Selangau the two cases were results of screening symptomatic individuals.

In Sebauh District, both cases are results of ACD in localities under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

Bau’s single case was a result of ACD, while Meradong’s case was a result of screening at healthcare centre in the district.

As for Julau’s case, it is from the Nanga Lijan Cluster.

Belaga’s case was a result of screening at healthcare centre in the district. This case is categorised as imported from Bintulu.

Meanwhile, SDMC informed that there were 100 cases of recovery and discharge for the day, with 50 from Sibu Hospital, 15 from Kapit Hospital, 15 from Miri Hospital, seven from Bintulu Hospital, Sarikei Hospital (7) and Sarawak General Hospital (6).

“As of today, 5,579 or 71.91 per cent of total cases have recovered and discharged.

“A total of 2,077 cases are still being treated at hospitals. Out of that, 1,138 are in Sibu Hospital, 297 in Miri Hospital, 206 in Kapit Hospital, 191 in Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), 178 in Bintulu Hospital, 49 in Sarikei Hospital, 16 in Sri Aman Hospital, and one each in Limbang and Lawas Hospitals,” it said.

There were 196 new Person-Under-Investigation (PUI) reported for the day, with five still awaiting lab results.

This brings the cumulative total of PUIs to 20,012 to-date.

As for Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), there were 401 individuals who have checked into designated quarantine centres for their compulsory quarantine Saturday. This brings the total of current PUS to 5,130 individuals at 84 hotels and non-hotel quarantine centres statewide.

To-date, those who have completed their quarantine period numbered at 66,274.