Covid-19: Lawas a green zone once more, Sri Aman turns orange, Lundu now yellow

KUCHING (Feb 20): Lawas is now classified as a green zone after not recording any Covid-19 local transmission case in the last two weeks, announced State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

In its daily update statement, SDMC said the status of Sri Aman had been changed from yellow to orange, given that 22 local transmission cases had been reported in the last 14 days.

“The status of Lundu has been changed from orange to yellow because this district saw only nine local transmission cases in the last 14 days,” it said.

SDMC said 12 districts in the state remained as red zones.

They are Kuching, Samarahan, Julau, Subis, Beluru, Kapit, Song, Dalat, Bintulu, Kanowit, Miri and Sibu.

“A total of 2,138 local transmission cases have been reported from these 12 districts in the last 14 days.”

SDMC said districts that remained as yellow zones were Bau, Matu, Selangau, Betong, Saratok, Sebauh, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Pakan, Serian, Belaga and Meradong.

It added that these districts recorded a total of 78 local transmission cases in the last two weeks.

“13 other districts in the state remain as green zones.”

SDMC said the police issued a total of 10 compound notices to individuals who were caught flouting the standard operating procedures (SOP).

Of these, it said nine compound notices were issued in Kuching and the other one in Miri.