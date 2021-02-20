Covid: 2,936 new cases, 13 fatalities recorded on Friday

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 2,936 new Covid-19 cases were recorded yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of Covid-199 cases in the country to 277,811, while 13 more deaths were reported as a result of the pandemic.

According to the Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, daily recovery cases continue to record a higher number compared with daily positive cases at 4,889 yesterday, bringing the total number of recoveries to date to 239,971.

He said that the active cases thus far stand at 36,797.

Of the total new cases yesterday, 17 are imported cases involving four Malaysians and 13 foreigners, he said in a statement on the development of Covid-19, yesterday.

Selangor, he said, continued to record the highest new daily cases at 978, with 722 of them involving clusters and Covid-19 close contact screening.

It was followed by Johor with 730 cases, Kuala Lumpur (227), Sarawak (199), Negeri Sembilan (191), Penang (188), Perak (155), Sabah (101), Kelantan (38), Terengganu (37), Kedah (36), Melaka and Pahang 26 cases each, Putrajaya (3) and Labuan (1) Of the 13 deaths reported yesterday, Dr Noor Hisham said that it involved six cases in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor (3), Sarawak (2) as well as one case each in Melaka and Johor, with victims aged between 53 and 84.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said that a total of 13 new clusters were identified yesterday, with 10 of them related to the workplace, two involving communities and one involving high risk group, bringing the total number of active clusters to 511.

He said that of the 10 new workplace clusters, five were identified in Johor, namely, Jalan Kota Murni, Jalan Murni 12, Jalan Tun Mutahir, Jalan Indah Utama and Parit Haji Khamis; two in Selangor (Kompleks Perabot and Jalan Sementa) and one each in Sabah (Singgahmata), Sarawak (Kejatau) and Kuala Lumpur (Jalan Kuchai).

As for the community cluster, it involves Jalan Green in Sarawak and Bukit Petiti in Terengganu, while the cluster of high risk group detected in Terengganu is the Kubang Jambu Cluster.

Dr Noor Hisham said that 109 clusters recorded an increase in new cases today, with the Jalan Murni 12 Cluster recording the highest number of cases at 339, followed by the Jalan Perindustrian Pelepas Cluster (179) and the Nilai Textile Industry Cluster (113).

To date, a total of 547 clusters have been declared ended, including eight yesterday, namely, Halban Cluster, Tombovo Cluster, Kauran Cluster, Kubang Bujuk Cluster, Jalan Yap Construction Site Cluster, Jalan Perwira Cluster, Jalan Indah Gemilang Cluster and Tembok Nanas Cluster, he said. — Bernama