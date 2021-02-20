Digital Economy Blueprint to be implemented until 2030

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s comprehensive Digital Economy Blueprint will be implemented until 2030, setting the country’s way forward in becoming a regional leader in the digital economy and achieving inclusive, responsible and sustainable socio-economic development.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the Economic Planning Unit had been mandated to formulate the Malaysian Digital Economy Blueprint, which features three policy objectives designed to fulfill the country’s vision in achieving digitalisation.

“The three policy objectives are namely encouraging industry players to be creators and consumers of innovative business models; producing capable and competitive human capital; and fostering an integrated ecosystem that will enable communities to participate in the digital economy,” he said.

Mustapa said this during the virtual launch of the MyDigital – Digital Economy Blueprint Thursday.

In his speech, he emphasised that the country is still facing some challenges that need to be addressed immediately to reduce the digital gap.

“This includes issues such as low broadband quality and coverage, incomplete digital infrastructure and insufficient digitally-skilled workforce,” he added.

The minister noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has prompted the government, the private sector and the community to increase efforts to master digital technology.

“The government is aware of the importance of introducing specific policies to take advantage of the opportunities in the digital economy,” he said.

The blueprint will be implemented in three phases – the first phase (2021-2022) will see the government focusing on strengthening basic digital usage.

This is followed by phase two (2023-2025) where the focus would be on driving inclusive digital transformation and the third phase (2026-2030) would be on making the country a regional leader in digital content and cyber security.

Meanwhile, the government had also introduced the MY Device initiative which will be implemented through cooperation between the government, the private sector and the people, aimed at providing free data to students from vulnerable groups.

“This is in line with Malaysia’s goal in becoming a regional leader in digital economy by 2030,” added Mustapa. — Bernama