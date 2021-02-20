Family claims body of man found floating in river

KUCHING: The body of a deceased man found floating along the Sarawak River in Tanjung Bako on Feb 18 has been claimed by his family members, confirmed Kuching District Police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani.

He added that the 44-year-old deceased from Jalan Sejingkat was diagnosed with mental impairment.

“Our investigation showed no foul play involved and the case has been classified as sudden death,” said Awang Din in a statement yesterday.

The deceased was clothed in ‘baju Melayu’ and purple pants when he was spotted floating along the river by a witness who called the police around 10.30am on Feb 18.

With the assistance from the Fire and Rescue Department, the body was fished out of the water and brought to Tanjung Bako Fisheries Development Authority wharf.

“The deceased was declared dead by a medical personnel at the scene,” he added.