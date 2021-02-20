Flood evacuees in Sarawak now at 776 victims at 12pm, 8 evacuation centres open

KUCHING: The number of flood victims at Dewan Sinar Budi Baru in Batu Kawa has increased to 300 as of 12 noon today as compared to only 144 at 8am this morning.

The State Disaster Management Committee in a statement also revealed that number of families at the centre has also gone up from 44 to 60 families within the same time period.

As of noon, a total of four flood evacuation centres in Samarahan have been officially closed and the victims allowed to go back to their respective homes.

The four are; Balai Raya Kampung Sungai Empit, Dewan Masyarakat Kampung Pangkalan Kuap, Surau Kampung Bukit Berangan and Balai Raya Kampung Merdang Lumut.

As of 12 noon, only eight evacuation centres are operating in Kuching, Lundu and Samarahan.

A total of 776 victims from 199 families are seeking shelter at these centres.