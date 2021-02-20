Hizaz, Azlizan join senior squad in two friendlies

KOTA KINABALU: Two President’s Cup players joined the Sabah FC senior squad to Kuala Lumpur today for two pre-season friendly matches.

They are striker Mohd Hizaz Lokman and goalkeeper Mohd Azlizan Mohd Azlan.

The duo were among eight players from the President’s Cup squad who were given the opportunity to train with the Sabah FC senior squad at the end of last year.

Sabah FC left for Kuala Lumpur yesterday and is scheduled to face Sarawak United at the PKNS Stadium tomorrow (Feb 21) and KL United at the Cheras Stadium on Feb 23.

This is the first time the squad, under Indonesian coach Kurniawan Dwi Yulianto, will hold friendly matches outside of Sabah before the Super League kick-off on March 5.

Meanwhile, President’s Cup squad coach (Sabah FC III) Johnny Dominicus described the opportunity given to both Mohd Hizaz and Mohd Azlizan as one of the best exposures for young players to gain experience.

“It is an excellent opportunity for them to further improve their game qualities,” he said.

Johnny said Kurniawan had contacted him to inform that both Mohd Hizaz and Mohd Azlizan would be part of the senior squad for the friendly matches.

The Super League competition will kick-off with a match between last season’s champions Johor Darul Ta’Zim (JDT) against runners-up Kedah Darulaman FC at Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar Puteri Stadium on March 5.

Other matches will then be played on March 6 and 7.

Sabah FC is scheduled to start their campaign against Melaka United at the Hang Jebat Stadium in Melaka on March 6.