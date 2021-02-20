MOH publishes Malaysian Dietary Guidelines, Food Pyramid 2020

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry has published the Malaysian Dietary Guidelines and Food Pyramid for 2020 following the review of the 1999 and 2010 editions and changes in the people’s food intake status and patterns.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the review also took into account the increase in diet-related non-communicable diseases such as obesity, diabetes and hypertension as well as the latest nutrient intake recommendation.

The Malaysian Dietary Guidelines and Food Pyramid was first published in 1999 and was reviewed in 2010 and 2020.

“The Malaysian Dietary Guidelines 2020 is aimed at adults aged 18 to 59. The healthy eating recommendation in the guidelines is conveyed in 14 main messages, namely to consume more vegetables and fruits and drink a lot of plain water every day.

“Sufficient intake of vegetables and fruits is vital to increase the body’s immune system,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Adham said drinking six to eight glasses of plain water per day could ensure good health and assist the body to function at its best.

To help people better understand and practice healthy eating, he said the Malaysian Food Pyramid 2020 in pictorial form was used as the translation for the Malaysian Dietary Guidelines 2020.

He said the food pyramid comprised four tiers with five food groups, in which the food types at the bottom of the pyramid should be consumed more compared to the others.

“The Malaysian Food Pyramid 2020 is the reference for the country’s food production and import by the relevant ministries and agencies to ensure food security and population’s nutrient intake.

“The people are also urged to practice food intake based on the Malaysian Dietary Guidelines and Food Pyramid 2020,” he said. — Bernama