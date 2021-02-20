MUCM remains preferred medical university college

KUCHING: Medicine and dentistry have remained the preferred career choices for young Malaysians after high school.

Choosing the higher education institution to pursue such studies is of utmost importance to put students in the right position for growth and development in academic studies and future careers.

Proven track record

Manipal University College Malaysia (MUCM), formerly known as Melaka-Manipal Medical College is a top medical school in Malaysia.

Since its inception, over 6,000 medical and 400 dental graduates of the university college’s twinning programmes are serving Malaysian and overseas international health systems with many alumni progressing successfully into specialist careers.

Strong Pre-clinical Knowledge and Exposure

With anatomy being a key subject in pre-clinical years, MUCM’s first task was to set up a fully-equipped Anatomy Laboratory for cadaveric learning experience equipped with fully digitalised laboratory facilities. It’s 3D online models, applications, and extended reality experience using Anatomage table involves learning through augmented reality.

The lab is compartmentalised into cadaveric storage room, dissection room, and specimen display room (plastinated and plastic model).

MUCM’s undergraduates get cadaveric learning experience with a feel of structures that enhance surgical knowledge of the human body. Engaging with cadavers also teaches respect for the human body.

Real-world Career Preparation

During clinical years of study, MUCM’s undergraduates are placed at the Ministry of Health’s hospitals in Melaka, Muar, Jasin, Segamat, and government polyclinics for clinical skills training.

The curriculum structured to be completed by the ninth semester see undergraduates spending the final semester in a role mirroring future housemanship experience for exposure in preparation for entry into their careers.

Dentistry undergraduates train in MUCM’s on-campus Dental Clinic in all disciplines of dentistry with a student-dental chair ratio of almost 1:1 from a patient pool of about 30,000 per year to hone dental skills under highly experienced lecturers and professors from the industry to prepare final semester undergraduates for practice in the future.

Clear pathway

For SPM school leavers, a uniquely designed 12-month Foundation in Science programme gives students a strong head-start for undergraduate studies.

Students in the foundation programme who meet entry requirements progress to either Bachelor Degree in Medicine, Bachelor Degree in Surgery (MBBS) or Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) programmes.

Lifelong learning support

MUCM frequently organises workshops for various international licensing examinations and specialisation programmes at its campus in Melaka, so alumni continue with postgraduate study to enrich skills with minimal travel involved.

Balanced lifestyle

MUCM has integrated the Manipal ethos into its Malaysian curriculum, faculty, and students.

The facilities in both the Manipal and Melaka campuses provide holistic education – academic as well as social which are second to none. In Manipal, clubs for music and fine arts, enjoy literary pursuits, meditation, yoga, debating, photography and language classes are available to undergraduates. The campus has playgrounds and courts for cricket, hockey, football, tennis, basketball, badminton, and volleyball, as well as swimming pools, gyms, and an athletics track.

The pursuit of medicine or dentistry is a marathon, not a sprint. As such, parents and students are invited to visit Manipal University College Malaysia and experience life as a future Manipalite.

For more information, visit www.manipal.edu.my.