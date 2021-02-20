Naim Foundation presents awards to 20 top students of SJPS

KUCHING: Twenty Form Five top students from St Joseph Private School (SJPS) Kuching received Naim Foundation Academic Excellence Awards during the school’s graduation recently.

Naim Foundation, the charitable arm of Naim Group of Companies, launched the awards in 2016 to drive academic excellence and rewarding well-rounded learners in the spirit of giving back to the communities.

According to its press statement yesterday, 36 schools in Sarawak are presently under the programme.

Naim’s chief operating officer for Strategic Planning and New Businesses Bryan Chen, an alumnus of SJPS said he was proud of the school that helps students to be the best they can be.

“Ultimately, it’s not so much about the quantum of the awards, but more about recognising the hard work put forth by students in their pursuit of academic excellence. Our message to students is simple – work hard, persevere and reach for the stars,” said Chen who was delighted to be back at his alma mater.

Principal of SJPS Francis Lim lauded Naim for reaching out to the local community by recognising students’ academic achievement.

“We are grateful to be part of the Naim Foundation’s Academic Excellence Awards programme. As our school caters to all regardless of economic or academic background, the awards serve as a great motivator to our students, hence encouraging them to be do better in their studies.”

Chong Jia Chern, the valedictorian of the graduating class of 2020 expressed his gratitude for the award.

“I’m surprised and thankful that my hard work is recognised by Naim. I will be continuing my A levels at St Joseph International School before furthering my study in engineering at Singapore.”

Sean Tan Huan Zhi, another top student will also be continuing with A levels study to earn a chemical engineering degree overseas.

Meanwhile, Steve Alastair Beti Beraik said he felt engineering was his calling.

“I will continue with my foundation studies and then pursue an engineering degree via a twinning programme if possible. I’m indeed happy to have won the award.”

Another award winner, Tan Ik Xuan who aspires to read law and would continue with foundation studies in a college at Kuala Lumpur before going overseas was thankful for the award.

Art enthusiast, Lim Yu Jie would like to further her studies in fashion and graphic design.

“Art has always been my passion and something that I would enjoy doing for the rest of the life. Thank you Naim, for recognising my efforts!”