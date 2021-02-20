No such thing as Covid-19 positive cases at Bako Market, says State Health Dept

KUCHING (Feb 20): The State Health Department has refuted allegations claiming that there are Covid-19 cases involving individuals in Bako Market here.

Its director Dr Chin Zin Hing explained that currently, there have been no reports of movements of positive cases to the market.

“Until now, no cases were reported from Bako Market and there have been no positive cases who went to the market,” he said when contacted by Utusan Borneo today.

He said this following a viral message in a WhatsApp group claiming that there was a Covid-19 positive case in the market, located at Kampung Bako here.

The viralled fake news message has affected the business activities of the hawkers at the market, who have expressed their resentment towards such an act perpetuated by irresponsible individuals.

A survey conducted by Utusan Borneo at the market revealed that many of the hawkers were dissatisfied with the situation as they received less customers and suffered losses due to the fake news.

One of the hawkers, 40-year-old Nazaruddin Nazri, said the number of customers have dwindled since the message first went viral in the last two to three days.

“Fish supplies are always available and are fresh, but due to these allegations, our customers have dwindled and we are suffering up to 70 per cent in losses ever since this issue came to light, ” he said when met today.

Nazaruddin, who has been trading at the market for 10 years, said the individuals who made those allegations should check their facts first as it has affected the livelihoods of the hawkers there.

Nazaruddin’s comments were echoed by Jamli Merican, 45, who said that the issue has definitely had a negative effect on the hawkers there.

Due to the fake news, he said he had received less customers in the last three days, causing losses of up to 50 per cent of his sales.

“Of course we are not satisfied with the allegations that went viral as it affects our livelihoods, it is like someone is trying to sabotage our business in Kampung Bako.

“It is not true that there are individuals at the market who tested positive for Covid-19 because as of now those from the Health Ministry have not come to conduct swab tests,” he added.

Jamil, who has been in business for nine years at the market, stressed that potential customers should not believe the fake news that went viral, adding that the hawkers there are complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP).

“For all our customers, we hope that they do not believe what was viralled. The hawkers here are complying to the SOP that was set.

“We regret to see the allegations that went viral recently – this had caused the number of customers visiting here to drop as they are afraid to go to the market, when in reality the news is just not true, ” he added.

The viral WhatsApp message claimed that there was an individual at the market who tested positive for Covid-19, which read: “Pasar Bako ada orang kenak Covid-19. Jangan pergi dolok” (Someone at Bako Market has Covid-19. Don’t go there).