KUCHING: Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) Sarawak and UTC Miri are closed now until March 1 to curb the spread of Covid-19 in these red zones

This is in line with the decision of the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to extend Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) from Feb 15 to March 1 in view of the increasing number of positive Covid-19 cases in the state.

Members of the public with matters at either UTCs can do so after the stated date.