Registration for Covid-19 vaccination now open to Sarawakians through MySejahtera app, local hospitals and clinics

KUCHING (Feb 20): Sarawakians can now register themselves to obtain the free Covid-19 vaccine, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah.

He revealed that one of the ways to register is through the MySejahtera app on their handphones.

“Others can approach their nearest hospitals, clinics and district offices. We are accepting the registration now,” he told the media today.

He cautioned Sarawakians not to fall for any irresponsible parties claiming they can help with registration or submitting forms on their behalf.

“Do not approach just anyone who claim they can help or send you the forms. Do not give your identity cards to them for fear of possible abuse,” he said.

For those in rural areas, he advised them to consult their respective leaders if they needed clarifications on the registration procedures.

He hoped everyone would register themselves for the vaccination, which is expected to begin in the state by the end of this month and will be divided into three phases.

He also called on Sarawakians not be influenced by what they hear or have seen on social media regarding what he said was ‘baseless claims of the dangers’ of the vaccine.

“The vaccination programme is of utmost importance in our effort to protect ourselves as well as to stop or control the spread of the infection.

“When we can protect ourselves, we can protect our families and our society. We can then start our economic activities to generate income.

“We can travel around. We can celebrate, we can socialise. In short, we can go back to our normal routines,” he said.

Uggah, who is also Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, today visited the operations rooms for two areas currently under Targetted Enhanced Movement Control Order (TEMCO) namely Kampung Sungai Maong in Kuching and Taman Univista in Kota Samarahan.

Commenting on his visits to the two operation rooms, Uggah described their ‘lockdown’ operations as very well organised.

“Both the Kuching and Kota Samarahan Residents, they are already very experienced and the people in these two places are also very cooperative.

“One of our concerns is the food aid distribution. Apparently, this too has been well organised.

“The SDMC must thank the two Residents, their officers, all the enforcement personnel and the Welfare Department for a job well done,” he said.

Uggah was accompanied by Housing and Local Government Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian on the visits.

A total 375 people from 65 houses and 60 apartment units are affected by the TEMCO in the Taman Univista lock down beginning Feb 17 until March 2.

In Kampung Sungai Maong, a total 829 people from 182 families are affected by the TEMCO also on the same dates.