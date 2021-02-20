Sugarbook founder in remand for seven days

SHAH ALAM: The High Court yesterday issued a remand order for seven days – beginning yesterday – against the founder of ‘Sugarbook’, a sugar daddy dating platform.

The order was issued by Judge Datuk Noorin Badaruddin following a review application by the Deputy Public Prosecutors’ Office after its application was rejected by the High Court deputy registrar yesterday.

Judge Noorin issued the seven-day remand order after the 34-year-old suspect agreed to be held in remand to facilitate investigation under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Lawyers Foong Cheng Leong, T Shashi Devan and Low Li Qun represented the suspect, while the deputy public prosecutors were Muhamad Iskandar Ahmad and Shukor Abu Bakar.

Earlier, Shashi Devan submitted that their client had no objection to the review application and would extend his cooperation to complete the investigation.

“Our client also thinks it is a good platform for him to provide the information needed so that the investigation can be carried out quickly and completely,” he said, requesting that the suspect would not be handcuffed from the back as he suffered a shoulder injury.

Yesterday, High Court deputy registrar Noorasyikin Sahat, dismissed the application for remand after the Sugarbook founder promised to give his full cooperation to facilitate police investigation in the case.

The suspect, from Minden, Gelugor, in Penang, was arrested two days ago at a condominium in the federal capital.

It is learnt that the police initiated investigations into the dating website after it named 10 public and private universities as having the most students who chose to become ‘sugar babies’ and sought ‘sugar daddies’ to finance their lifestyles. — Bernama