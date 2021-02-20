Wee: MBKS soon to have authority to issue compounds for non-compliance of SOPs

KUCHING (Feb 20): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will soon have the authority to issue compounds for non-compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) once the relevant legislation is in place, said its mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

He said that it was hopeful that the council’s enforcement team would be able to start issuing compounds starting March.

“We have been fighting this pandemic for about a year but some individuals were still stubbornly refused to adhere to the SOPs,” he said during his Facebook live session today.

Wee said quick and decision actions had to be taken to effectively curb the spread of Covid-19 and he also advised business owners to be ethical in doing their business and not to compromise public safety.

He also urged the public not to be easily swayed by the controversies circulated on social media platforms regarding the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine and its potential long-term side effects on the human body.

“I personally hoped the Covid-19 vaccine would not be taken advantage in becoming a political topic. Of course, we cannot force people to be administered with the vaccine but the best Covid-19 vaccines right now are in shortage of supply around the world.”

Wee pointed out the state must achieve 70 per cent of its population to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity against the virus, aside from promoting better understanding of the vaccination campaign and advocating the public to get themselves vaccinated.

“It is doubtless that everyone would want to return to their pre-pandemic lifestyle. Overcoming the pandemic requires the community to be united but carrying out a successful vaccination campaign calls for the society to be more united than ever before.”

Last Monday, state health director Dr Chin Zin Hing said over 40,000 frontliners would be vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine beginning Feb 27 (Saturday) as part of the state’s first phase of vaccination campaign.

Wee, however, reminded individuals who had been vaccinated must continue to obey the SOPs issued by the relevant authorities, including wearing face mask and avoiding crowds.

Moreover, Wee shared the council will be coming out with their five-year strategic planning for the year 2021 to 2025 next week before subsequently amending the ordinances or any unpractical policies to better address the needs of a modern city.

On a separate matter, he added members of the public who would like to raise complaints about the road conditions in the city can do so via Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak RoadCare hotlines at 011-70171777 and 011-70172777.