WWF-Malaysia invites participants to celebrate Earth Hour through poster designing contest

KUCHING: World Wide Fund for Nature Malaysia (WWF-Malaysia) is inviting students and working adults to celebrate the coming Earth Hour through a poster designing contest.

The contest for anyone aged 13 years and above currently studying or working in Sarawak is a collaboration with Natural Resources and Environment Board Sarawak (NREB), AZAM Sarawak, Trienekens Sarawak Sdn Bhd and Regional Centre of Expertise Education for Sustainable Development Kuching (RCE) under ‘Youth Green X-Change’ programme.

The contest themed ‘Speak Up For Nature’ opens Feb 15 to close March 31.

It aims to reflect the voices and opinions of students and public on environmental conservation and concerns through arts; and encouraging participants to take part in environmental conservation causes.

The four categories are: Category A for 13 to 15 years old (Hand Drawn or Painted Artwork); Category B for 16 to 19 years old (Hand Drawn or Painted Artwork); Category C for 20 years old and above (Hand Drawn or Painted Artwork); and Category D for 20 years old and above (Digital Artwork).

WWF-Malaysia Sarawak Conservation Programme head Dr Jason Hon said people restricted to staying at home during the pandemic could turn such moments into something creative and channel thoughts, concerns and creativity on environmental issues into art.

“Small actions like writing or drawing reflecting critical environmental issues can help to spread awareness and lend a hand to Mother Nature.

“As we carry on with the new norm of life, no matter where we are, we can still make a positive difference. We can speak up for nature by inspiring and meaningful action and bring environmental issues to authorities’ attention through art,” he added.

For more information on prizes, rules and regulations, visit https://bit.ly/2N9UI7v or send email to [email protected] or [email protected]