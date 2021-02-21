85 new cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 85 new positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total to 52,064 cases.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said no death nor new cluster were reported.

Masidi, who is also the official Covid-19 spokesperson for Sabah, said Kota Kinabalu and Penampang recorded 16 new cases each, followed by Tawau (14) and Sandakan (13).

Of the 85 new cases, he said 44 cases (51.8%) were detected through close contact screening, 13 cases (15.3%) through symptomatic screening, 15 cases (17.6%) from existing clusters, four cases (4.7%) from Social Security Organization (Sosco) and nine cases (10.6%) from other categories.

As of today, he said 156 Covid-19 have recovered, bringing the cumulative recoveries to 50,592.

He added that 850 patients were receiving treatment, including 309 in hospitals, 538 in Covid-19 Low-Risk Treatment and Quarantine Centre (PKRC) and three in temporary detention centres or prison.

“There are 50 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) and 13 require ventilators.”

Masidi added that the State Government has distributed 131,000 food baskets to the affected groups so far.

On the other hand, he said 18 compounds were issued to offenders at roadblocks for breaching the standard operating procedures (SOPs).