96 personnel at Sungai Merah police station take Covid-19 swab tests today, says Sibu police chief

SIBU (Feb 21): A total of 96 senior police officers, lower ranking personnel and four civilian staff at Sungai Merah police station underwent Covid-19 swab tests today, said Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit.

Stanley said the test conducted at the police station compound from 10 to 11.30am was supervised by his deputy Superintendent Collin Babat.

Also tested were two drug case suspects being detained at the station, he said.

“The test today was conducted on three senior police officers, 89 lower ranking personnel and four civilian staff.

“The whole process ran smoothly,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

Stanley said that similar tests were conducted on traffic policemen at the station last week where two of them were tested positive for Covid-19.

“The Health Ministry has sanitised the station after Covid-19 cases were detected there,” he said.

He added he will undergo the same test in the next round.