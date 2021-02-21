Covid-19: 185 new cases in Sarawak today, no deaths recorded

KUCHING (Feb 21): Sarawak recorded 185 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 7,943 cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

No deaths were reported in the state today, maintaining the death toll at 73.

In its daily update statement, SDMC said the new cases recorded today marked an increase of 51 cases or 38.05 per cent more than the figure stated yesterday.

“The new cases were detected in Sibu (82), Kuching (29), Kapit (20), Sri Aman (11), Bukit Mabong (10), Bau (6), Bintulu (6), Song (5), Samarahan (4), Miri (4), Kanowit (3) and one each in Serian, Sebauh, Julau, Sarikei and Belaga,” it said.

Of the 82 cases reported in Sibu, SDMC said 67 cases were detected through swab test following the active case detection operations conducted there.

SDMC said 11 cases were detected in Kuching through the active case detection, while three others were from the Jalan Green Cluster and one from the Kampung Sungai Maong Cluster.

SDMC said nine cases detected in Kapit were from the Gelong Cluster, while four others were from the Jan Yong Cluster and one was from the Pasai Cluster.

In Sri Aman, SDMC said 10 cases were recorded from the Kejatau Cluster and the other one was from the Sebangkoi Cluster.

It added that all the 10 new cases that were detected in Bukit Mabong were from the Gelong Cluster.

SDMC said the three cases that were detected in Bintulu involved individuals with symptoms, while in Song, two cases that were detected were from the Pasai Cluster.

In Miri, SDMC said one case was categorised as a local transmission while another case was classified as an imported case.

“The three cases that were detected in Samarahan were from the Univista Cluster while two cases detected in Kanowit were from the Pasai Cluster.”

SDMC added that the new case detected in Serian and Sarikei respectively involved individuals who showed symptoms at the health centres.