Covid-19: 2,461 new cases, 4,782 recoveries

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia recorded 2,461 Covid-19 new cases and 4,782 recoveries yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said this raises the cumulative figure for recoveries to 244,753 cases or 87.3 per cent.

He said the new cases were all local transmissions, involving 1,589 Malaysians and 872 foreigners, which raises the nation’s Covid-19 case tally to 280,272, adding that there are now 34,468 active cases.

“Eight fatalities were reported overnight, and the death toll now stands at 1,051, while 207 cases are being treated in the intensive care unit, with 91 intubated,” he said in a media statement on Covid-19 developments yesterday.

Meanwhile, Selangor reported 1,001 new cases, the highest daily figure, followed by Kelantan (257), Johor (233), Kuala Lumpur (230), Sarawak (134), Sabah (109), Perak (108), Kedah (101), Negeri Sembilan (89), Penang (87), Pahang (42), Melaka (32), Terengganu (22), Putrajaya (13) and Perlis (tiga).

On the eight fatalities, Dr Noor Hisham said all were Malaysians, comprising three women and five men aged between 46 and 81 with a history of chronic illnesses.

Also, 10 new clusters were identified, all of them related to the workplace, raising the number of active clusters to 510.

Of the new clusters, four were detected in Johor, namely Jalan Tanjung Enam; Jalan Wawasan 14, Batu Dua Setengah and Jalan Lapangan Terbang, while the two in Selangor were the Perdana Tiga and Jalan Perusahaan Satu clusters, he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said two new clusters were also identified in Perak and one each in Sabah (Jalan Pasar) and Negeri Sembilan (Tapak Bina Kasia).

He also announced the end of 11 more clusters yesterday, raising the number of ended clusters to 558 so far.

Also, in a Twitter post, Dr Noor Hisham said the spike in cases in Kelantan was due to the transfer of prisoners from the Dungun Prison in Terengganu, which had been under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) recently, to the Pengkalan Chepa prison. — Bernama