Covid-19: Sarawak records 195 recovery and discharged cases today

KUCHING (Feb 21): A total of 195 Covid-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from the hospitals today, stated the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee said the discharged patients comprised 87 patients from Sibu Hospital, Miri Hospital (57), Sarikei Hospital (20), Sarawak General Hospital (15), Kapit Hospital Covid-19 Treatment and Quarantine Centre (PKRC) (14), Bintulu Hospital (1) and Limbang Hospital (1).

The number of recoveries reported today had brought the cumulative tally of recoveries who had been discharged to 5,774 or 72.69 per cent of the overall positive cases in the state.

“Meanwhile, the number of active cases that are currently receiving treatments and being isolated in PKRC and hospitals stands at 2,066,” stated the committee.

The breakdown of the patients still receiving treatments were 1,135 patients in Sibu Hospital, Miri Hospital (244), Kapit Hospital PKRC (227), Sarawak General Hospital (216), Bintulu Hospital (185), Sarikei Hospital (31), Sri Aman Hospital PKRC (27) and Lawas PKRC (1).

The committee further pointed out that 191 person-under-investigation (PUI) had been reported today and seven PUI were still waiting for their laboratory results.