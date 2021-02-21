Don’t be disheartened, rise above Covid-19 challenges – PM Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin urged Malaysians not to be disheartened but to be resilient and rise above the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said 2020 had been difficult, a year that gave many lessons to the people, and like many other nations, Malaysia also went through quite an extraordinary year.

“As the saying goes, “we cannot change the direction of the wind, but we can adjust our sails to always reach our destination'”…we are our own sails and let us work together to ride this storm,” he said in his message in conjunction with the 2021 New Normal Chinese New Year Open House aired on television channels last night.

“At the same time, we must not give up, just as how the energetic and spirited Ox is always ready to toil and serve the land,” he said, referring to this year’s Chinese calendar animal zodiac.

He said the government was concerned and always listened to the views and complaints of those affected by the pandemic, adding that it would continue to intensify efforts to balance matters of survival and the country’s economy.

Towards this end, the government introduced various policies and initiatives including the Economic Stimulus Package and most recently, the Malaysian Economic and Rakyat’s Protection Assistance Package,(PERMAI) to preserve the people’s welfare and to support business continuity.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said he was aware that the Chinese New Year celebration is not complete without the tradition of giving Angpau to small children and unmarried family members, as well as the customary Chinese New Year reunion dinner.

However, since the risk of Covid-19 infection still exists in the community, it is only appropriate for all to embrace festive traditions in a more innovative form through digital technology such as e-Angpau applications, Muhyiddin said.

“Although physical contact is currently limited, the technology available today should be utilised to strengthen relationships.

“I hope you can still celebrate Chinese New Year with your loved ones … remember to adhere to the guidelines or standard operating procedures (SOPs) at all times,” he said.

Muhyiddin said Malaysia is akin to the variety of ingredients and flavours in the colourful ‘Yee Sang’, well known for its multi-cultural society that celebrates different festivals every year.

“This is what we are proud of as Malaysians, celebrating every festival together in the spirit of unity and harmony.

“Chinese New Year is about togetherness, peace, prosperity and happiness… I pray that this concept transcends beyond age, race, religion and culture, and I believe that the Lunar New Year will bring new hope and new achievements,” he said.

He said festive celebrations such as the annual national festive open house events organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture was truly a platform in fostering unity among Malaysia’s diverse ethnic groups. – Bernama