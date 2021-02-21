Dr Chin: 204 test samples from Sibu Jaya flats, Town Villa residential areas test positive for Covid-19

SIBU (Feb 21): A total of 204 from the 6,493 samples collected from the health screening at flats and Town Villa residential areas in Sibu Jaya up to Feb 20 have tested positive for Covid-19, said Sarawak Health director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

He disclosed this to The Borneo Post today when asked on the number of samples collected for the Covid-19 screening up to Feb 20 from the two locations placed under Enhanced Movement Control (EMCO) in Sibu Jaya.

The flats and Town Villa houses in Sibu Jaya are currently placed under the EMCO from Feb 12 until Feb 25 to break the chains of virus infection.

Meanwhile, in his daily Facebook live stream on Saturday, Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee, had said that Sibu Jaya recorded 11 cases with eight cases from the Town Villa, one case at its commercial centre, and one case at the Terrace A.

On the number of samples collected from Saturday’s targeted Active Case Detection (ACD) for zone 7 – Tiong Hua – at the Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) multi-storey carpark, Dr Chin said 458 samples were collected.

“(The results for Saturday’s batch for zone 7 are expected to be known) By tomorrow morning,” he said.

The targeted ACD for zone 7 continued today at the carpark.

Folk from the residential areas under zone 7 were spotted queueing up at the carpark for their turns to get tested.

The targeted ACD will move to zones 15, 28 and 29 for tomorrow and Tuesday (Feb 23), all starting from 10am till 2pm.

For zone 15 (Sentosa), it will be held at the Bukit Lima Nature Reserve, whereas zone 28 (Permai) and zone 29 (Jeriah) will be at Permai Lake Garden.