Dr Chin: SGH seeking volunteers aged 60 and above for Covid-19 vaccination clinical trial

KUCHING (Feb 21): The Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) is seeking volunteers aged 60 and above for the Covid-19 vaccine clinical trial to have a more comprehensive scientific data, said Dr Chin Zin Hing today.

The state Health Department director encouraged individuals aged 60 and above to take up the challenge and take part in the clinical trial to contribute towards science and the development of new treatments.

The clinical trial at SGH is for the evaluation of efficacy and safety of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.

“Clinical trials are to provide data for scientific knowledge to be more robust (stronger). Currently, Covid-19 vaccines data are mostly in the 18 to 60-year-old age group.

“Hence, more information is required by all vaccine manufacturers in those over (the age of) 60,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post here.

Dr Chin said more scientific data is required and to be obtained from the on-going clinical trial since the vaccines will also be administered to those aged 60 and above.

“This clinical trial is no different, and this is why we are looking to recruit subjects over 60 years old.”

He hoped that more volunteers aged 60 and above would sign up for the clinical trial to contribute towards science and the development of new treatments.

“In the Covid-19 situation today, it is a scientific means to develop treatments that are both safe and effective, in a more rapid manner on a global stage,” he added.

Interested individuals are advised to walk in for screening at the Clinical Research Centre (CRC) during office hours.

CRC is located at the block next to the Emergency Department of the SGH.

More than 34,000 individuals across the globe have participated in the Phase 3 Clinical Trial of the investigational vaccine that is produced and provided by the Institute by Medical Biology Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences.

Of these volunteers, 3,000 are from Malaysia with 400 of them from Sarawak.