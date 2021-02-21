First batch of Covid-19 vaccine for Miri expected to arrive on March 6 – Lee

MIRI (Feb 21): The first batch of Covid-19 vaccine for Miri is expected to arrive on March 6, said the Minister-in-charge of Miri Disaster Management Committee (MDMC) Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

Lee, who is state Minister of Transport, said although the number of doses allocated for Miri is yet to be known, the vaccination programme will be rolled out in three phases.

According to him, Phase 1 of the vaccination programme, which will be held from March to April this year will cover the frontliners, while Phase 2 and Phase 3 which will cover about 80 per cent of the Miri population aged 18 years and above, will start from April until August, this year.

The vaccination programme will take place at seven Vaccination Centres (PPV) in all districts under Miri Division, he said.

To register for the vaccination programme, Lee said members of the public here need to download the MySejahtera app and activate its notification on their smartphones.

“Appointments for the vaccination will be sent out through MySejahtera app and the vaccine recipients must present themselves at the stated Vaccination Centre on the appointment date and time given,” said Lee In a press statement after chairing the committee’s meeting yesterday,

For those who do not have the MySejahtera application or access to the internet, Lee said they can make a request by submitting their Covid-19 vaccination applications through the District Office; community leaders (Ketua Kaum, Ketua Kampung, Kapitan or Tuai Rumah) who will be assisted by Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK), as well as any Residents Committees under Miri City Council, Subis District Council or Marudi District Council.

For those in the rural areas, he said they can register themselves at government health clinics in their respective area.

The health clinics are Klinik Kesihatan Ulu Teru, Klinik Kesihatan Long San, Klinik Kesihatan Long Pillah, Klinik Kesihatan Long Naah, Klinik Kesihatan Long Miri, Klinik Kesihatan Long Bedian, Klinik Kesihatan Long Kevok, Klinik Kesihatan Long Bemang, Klinik Kesihatan Long Jekitan. Klinik Kesihatan Long Jeeh, Klinik Kesihatan Long Moh and Klinik Kesihatan Long Lellang.

They can also register at Klinik Kesihatan Bario, Klinik Kesihatan Lio Mato, Klinik Kesihatan Long Banga, Klinik Kesihatan Pa’ Dallih, Klinik Kesihatan Taman Negara Mulu, Klinik Kesihatan Long Panai, Klinik Kesihatan Long Seridan, Klinik Kesihatan Long Loyang, Klinik Kesihatan Long Teran, Klinik Kesihatan Long Teru and Klinik Kesihatan Long Jegan.

Meanwhile, Lee reminded the public to only register themselves through certified state government channels and not to fall victim to irresponsible parties who claim to able to help them with the registration.

In stressing the importance for everyone to be vaccinated against Covid-19, Lee said: “When more people have themselves vaccinated and built up their antibody, we can create a herd immunity that will prevent further spread of Covid-19 and protect the general public.”