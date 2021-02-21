Hope Place on call as it marks 8th year

KUCHING: Hope Place celebrated its eighth anniversary without any fanfare on Friday, yet it was most memorable and fulfilling for the Kuching-based non-governmental organisation.

Amidst the pandemic, Hope Place presented food aid, face masks and hand santisers to residents placed under lockdown at Kampung Sungai Maong here through Sarawak Social Welfare Department.

Despite torrential rain, it also delivered emergency aid directly to individuals affected by flooding at Siburan and Jalan Stephen Yong after receiving calls for help.

On Friday evening as staff were leaving after a long day, an urgent call was received from an NGO requesting help for flood victims at three evacuation centres here.

A team immediately handed aid to Lina Jomek, secretary JKKK at Dewan Masyarakat Stapok for 88 families; Hamina Habli at Dewan Sinar Budi Baru, Desa Wira in Batu Kawa for 144 flood victims and Abdul Latiff Ramli of the JKKK for 280 flood victims at SJK Chung Hua, Sungai Tengah before finishing around 11pm.

“Although we were unable to have dinner together for our anniversary this year, we enjoyed working together to help so many people despite being tired,” said Hope Place founder Kelvin Wan.

Wan took the opportunity to thank the local media and general public for their support since 2013.