Kinarut embodies harmony in diversity

KINARUT: United Sabah Chinese Communities Association of Kota Kinabalu (USCCAKK) president Datuk Susan Wong Siew Guen has urged the people to cherish the racial harmony among the diverse communities in Malaysia.

She said the vibrant cultural diversity was a unique characteristic of our nation.

“We ought to treasure and uphold the racial amity and religious tolerance in our country and treat people of different backgrounds like our brothers and sisters,” she said.

Susan, who is also the life honorary advisor of Tien Nam Shi Temple in Kinarut, said this after handing over a donation of RM3,888 to the temple for its ‘Bai Tian Gong’ or festival of the Jade Emperor held on the ninth day of the Lunar New Year here.

She said the century-old Kinarut town was an embodiment of a harmonious society.

“Despite being a small township, people in Kinarut live in harmony, respect and tolerate each other’s cultures.

“This is unique to Sabah and should be cherished by all Malaysians.”

Susan added that Kinarut is home to several primary and secondary schools including SJK(C) Kin Kiau, Tien Nam Shi Temple, mosques and churches.

“We support the yearly Jade Emperor Festival organized by Tien Nam Shi Temple to liven up the festive atmosphere and pray for better days ahead.

“We hope that the Covid-19 pandemic will be behind us soon,” she said.

The WSG Group helmed by Susan has expanded its reach into Kinarut in 2008. The company has invested in over 100 acres of land in the township and has since built 1,000 units of terrace and semi-detached homes, condominiums and commercial properties, which in turn, spurred the business activities and economy in Kinarut.

Meanwhile, Tien Nam Shi Temple chairman Chua Kong Teck said the temple has toned down the Jade Emperor Festival celebration in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

This year, he said the festival was held in the temple’s compound only starting at 11.30pm on the eighth day of the Lunar New Year and limited to 30 committee members and crew.

“Some 100 devotees have also joined our event via live streaming on Facebook,” he added.

Chua expressed his gratitude to Susan for her generosity in supporting the Chinese community, schools and temples in Kinarut.

On hand were SJK(C) Kin Kiau Board of Governors chairman Fung Mui Wing and headmistress Mok Lee Yen.