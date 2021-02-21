Last two flood evacuation centres in Sarawak officially closed

KUCHING (Feb 21): The last two two flood evacuation centres in Sarawak have been officially closed this morning when all of the victims were allowed to return to their home.

State Disaster Management Committee said the centres at Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Entingan which catered to a total of 47 victims, was closed at 9am while Balai Raya Kampung Nangka (20 victims) was closed at 9.15am.

Meanwhile, the monsoon flood which started on Feb 19 hit its highest number of displaced victims on Feb 20 with a total of 858 victims from 258 families.

Affecting low lying areas in three districts namely Kuching, Samarahan and Lundu, a total of 12 flood evacuation centres were set-up in stages.

Among those badly affected were residents in Batu Kawa who were sent to either Dewan Sinar Budi Baru, SJKC Chung Hua Sungai Tengah and Dewan Masyarakat Stapok.

In Lundu, victims sought refuge at Balai Raya Kampung Paon and SK Paon Temaga.

In Samarahan, centres were set up at In Balai Raya Kampung Sungai Empit, Dewan Suarah Kota Samarahan, Dewan Masyarakat Kampung Pangkalan Kuap, Surau Kampung Bukit Berangan, Balai Raya Kampung Merdang Lumut, Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Entingan and Balai Raya Kampung Nangka.