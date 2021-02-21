Local Chinese daily reporter assaulted at fatal accident scene in Kuching

KUCHING (Feb 21): A reporter from a local Chinese Daily was allegedly assaulted at the scene of a fatal accident near a construction site in Ulu Bintawa yesterday.

Kuching district police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani said the incident which took place around 2.50pm saw the victim being approached by three men who allegedly demanded him to delete the photos that he have taken.

“An argument ensued which saw one of the men punching the victim on his face,” said Awang Din.

A police report has been lodged by the reported and the case is currently being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the accident which involved a lorry and a pick-up truck took the life of a 28-year-old construction worker.

“Initial investigations revealed that the site supervisor was reversing his pick-up truck when he allegedly crashed into the deceased who was standing behind the lorry,” said Alexson.

The victim identified as Bong Kai Feng was declared dead at the scene by paramedics from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) due to serious head injuries.

He further added that the deceased was waiting to unload the tar seal from the lorry when he was sandwiched between both vehicles.

“The site supervisor also claimed that he did not recognise the deceased and was not aware that someone was standing behind the lorry,” he added.

The body has since been sent to SGH’s morgue for further action and the case is currently being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.