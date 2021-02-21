Marine police seize timber logs worth RM9,250

SIBU: Bintulu Marine police seized 37 logs of various sizes worth about RM9,250 on Friday night.

Its commanding officer ASP Ezuandi Bahadin said the 34-year-old driver of a three-tonne trailer was also arrested during the operation dubbed ‘Ops Landai’.

He said the police stopped the trailer loaded with timber logs at Kemena Industrial traffic light junction about 10.30pm (Friday).

“An inspection on the lorry found the transit document removal pass (C477436) and the serial number of the logs were not the same,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

Ezuandi said the driver was arrested for carrying timber logs without valid documents from the state Forest Department.

The logs and the lorry were seized and handed over to the department for investigation under Sarawak Forestry Ordinance 2015.