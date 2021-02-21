Mirians respond positively to donating blood — MRS

MIRI: Nearly 4,000 residents have signed up to donate blood at the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRS) Miri in the 11 months since the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in March last year.

Organising chairman Cr Karambir Singh revealed that the 3,827 participants included regular donors and new donors.

“Today (Saturday) is the 91st blood donation activity at MRS since March 25, 2020. The activity received encouraging response from donors and other organisers,” he said.

However, out of the total participants, only 3,331 people were eligible to donate blood or 3,331 pints of blood were successfully collected for the Miri Hospital Blood Bank.

When the Covid-19 pandemic struck, MRS provided facilities for residents to donate blood with strict adherence to SOPs.

The activity was conducted together with the MRS Blood Donor Recruitment Committee and Miri Hospital Blood Bank.

Last month, Transport Minister and minister-in-charge of Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDMC) Datuk Lee Kim Shin asked for all mobile blood donation campaigns here to be held at MRS building.

Activities are allowed to be held three times a week on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 8.30am to 1pm.

The size of the MRS training is deemed suitable for handling blood donation activities.

A total of 69 of the 78 registered were eligible to donate blood yesterday.

Those who wish to register can call or send messages via WhatsApp to Karambir at 016-8785500 and MRS staff at 085-420236 during office hours.