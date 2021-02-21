NGOs aim to address ‘period poverty’ among Sarawakian women

KUCHING: Sarawak Women for Women Society (SWWS) is working together with another non-governmental organisation (NGO) Kuching Food Aid to reach out to women and girls in Sarawak who are in need of sanitary products.

“This will be an ongoing effort to close the gap over period poverty in Sarawak,” it said in a statement.

Period poverty refers to lack of access to sanitary products, lack of access to clean water and hygiene facilities, and also poor knowledge of menstruation.

SWWS acknowledged period poverty as a public health crisis, further exacerbated by the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“In this pandemic, period poverty has become worse due to loss of income and movement restrictions.

“In particular, the women and girls in the B40 communities are in need of sanitary products.”

SWWS stressed that access to sanitary products should never be a privilege.

“Sanitary products are classified as a basic necessity and should be accessible to anyone who menstruates,” it stressed.

Those interested in helping the NGOs, either through donations of money or sanitary products, could contact SWWS via 082-416 053 / 013-8044285, or send emails to [email protected]

Alternatively, follow https://www.facebook.com/sarawakwomen for more details.