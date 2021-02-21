Nine arrested for alleged involvement in gambling activities inside restaurant in Kuching

KUCHING (Feb 21): Nine male suspects aged between 47 and 63 years-old were arrested by the police for their alleged involvement in gambling activities inside a restaurant at the Batu Kawah New Township around 6pm yesterday.

Padawan district police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan who confirmed the case said among those arrested was a 52-year-old suspect, believed to be the organiser of the event.

“A background check on the 52-year-old revealed that he has six past police records for gambling offences,” said Aidil in a statement today.

He added that the suspects were apprehended inside the restaurant which was transformed into a gambling den after business hours.

During the operation, police also seized gambling paraphernalia for ‘Holo’ and cash amounting to RM3,711.

All of the suspects are currently under lock up and the case is being investigated under Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.