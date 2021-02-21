PBK candidates to pay heavy price if they jump ship

KUCHING: Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) has attached a price tag of RM20 million on each of its candidates in the coming state election.

Its president Voon Lee Shan said this was to discourage anyone from jumping ship before or after the election.

He is quite optimistic of his party’s chances in the coming state polls.

“We may make a break through because of the ‘In Quest Of Independence’ agenda which at the moment is burning like wild fire in many places in Sarawak.

“Voters now realise that Sarawak, even though it is not a colony, has been treated like a colony by the federal government.

“The federal government is seen as a government of Malaysia, not really a government of the Federation of Malaysia,” he said.

Voon also predicted that no one party, including Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), has an upper hand now.

He added that GPS, which were former partners in Barisan Nasional (BN), is faulted for not able to provide roads and basic infrastructure in rural areas for past 58 years.

He pointed out that the current rainy season has seen many rural roads not passable and flood problems, which had raises further anger against GPS.

“The inabilitity of Perikatan Nasional (PN) and GPS to fight Covid-19 is seen as not good against PN/GPS.

“Donald Trump lost because of failure to stall Covid-19 and PN/GPS should make this as a pointer,” he said.

PBK and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), he added, are able to penetrate rural areas and rural seats are no more safe for GPS.

He warned that the culture of giving pleasantries and water tanks could work no more as the people in these areas are looking for alternatives.

“In towns and cities people are fed up with ‘jumping ship’ culture that created much political instability.

“They see this as betrayal of people’s trust by YBs that jumped ship. They also see betrayal against party sacking of their own YBs,” he said.