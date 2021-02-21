Repairs works on damaged Long Lapok-Ulu Tinjar road have started – Penguang

MIRI (Feb 21): Repair works on the Long Lapok-Ulu Tinjar road which has been damaged since December last year have commenced over the weekend, said Marudi assemblyman Datu Dr Penguang Manggil.

Penguang who went for a site visit to the area with engineers from Miri Public Works Department (PWD) yesterday, said the improved weather conditions over the last few days had enabled the machineries to start carrying out the repair works.

“I went to check on the progress of the repair works currently being done by PWD Miri with a special allocation amounting RM700,000 which had been approved by the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg in December last year.

“The repair works commenced immediately after the improved weather when compare to last month,” he said when contacted today.

He stressed that the repair works were a short-term solution to the problem to enable the villagers and vehicles using the road to carry out their activities.

Penguang, who is also Assistant Minister of Local Government added that he would also request for additional funding to repair other parts of the damaged road.

“As for long-term solution, as I had previously explained, this Ulu Tinjar road from Long Lapok junction will be upgraded into a tar-sealed road. The road to each of the longhouses inside this Ulu Tinjar road will also be upgraded,” he said.

Penguang also revealed that the chief minister had agreed to speed up the implementation of the road upgrading project from Lapok Junction to Long Tisam during a meeting with the latter on Feb 17.

Thus, he said a meeting to discuss the coordination of the project would be carried out soon.

“Hence, the issue which had been circulating among the community that the funds for the upgrading road have been withdrawn or cancelled is not true.

“I plead to the community using this road to be extra vigilant as the repair work is being carried out and for the oil palm estate using this road to cooperate with the agencies carrying out the repair works,” he said.

Due to the damaged road, the people in the area had to leave their car at Lapok Bazaar and use a “perahu tambang” to get to their longhouses besides not being able to transport their agriculture products which had great impact on their daily lives.

There are nine villages in Ulu Tinjar namely Rh John Long Tuyut, Rh Joben Long Tabing, Rh Jarau Long Tabing, Long Teran Kanan, Long Jegan, Long Takung, Long Tisam, Apau Gun and Long Aya.