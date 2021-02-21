SDMC: Bukit Mabong, Beluru and Dalat districts change to orange zones, Sarikei district now yellow

KUCHING (Feb 21): Sarikei is now categorised as a yellow zone after recording one Covid-19 local transmission case in the last 14 days, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

SDMC said the status of Bukit Mabong had changed from yellow to orange after recording a total of 27 local transmission cases in the last two weeks.

“The status of Beluru and Dalat has been changed from red to orange. Beluru recorded 23 local transmission cases and Dalat had 32 similar cases in the last 14 days,” said SDMC in its daily update statement.

SDMC said 10 districts in the state, with a combined total of 2,024 local transmission cases in the last two weeks, remained as red zones.

They are Kuching, Samarahan, Julau, Subis, Kapit, Song, Bintulu, Kanowit, Miri and Sibu.

SDMC said Sri Aman remained as an orange zone with a total of 33 local transmission cases reported in the last two weeks.

It said 12 other districts in Sarawak remained as yellow zones given that they recorded a total of 72 local transmission cases in the last 14 days.

They are Lundu, Bau, Matu, Selangau, Betong, Saratok, Sebauh, Tatau, Pakan, Serian, Belaga and Meradong.

SDMC said the remaining 13 districts in the state maintained as green zones.

Meanwhile, the committee said the police had issued a total of nine compound notices to individuals who were found violating the standard operating procedures (SOP) to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Of these compound notices, SDMC said three were issued in Limbang, two each in Kuching and Lawas, and one each in Padawan and Miri.