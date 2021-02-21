Sibu Laut, Sungai Aur and Trombol to enjoy treated water soon — Dr Abd Rahman

KUCHING: The RM4.16 million rural water supply project to supply treated water to Kampung Sibu Laut, Kampung Sungai Aur and Kampung Trombol near Telaga Air here will be completed by end of May or early June, says Assistant Minister of Utilities (Water Supply) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

He said the project, which was launched in the second quarter of last year by Deputy Minister of Rural Development Datuk Henry Sum Agong, was supposed to be completed in February or March this year but was delayed due to the Covid-19 movement control order.

“This project for Sibu Laut and Sungai Aur is a little different from the rural water supply projects at other villages in Sarawak because both villages are situated across the river, away from the water treatment plant in Telaga Air. Pipe, therefore, has to be laid across the river to get to the village,” he said.

Trombol, however, is sited on the same bank as Telaga Air and the water supply would be connected by conventional means.

“This project is the resultn of a collaboration between the state and federal governments where fund is allocated by the federal via the Ministry of Rural Development while the state government through Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) is the implementor,” he said after a visit to the project site at Sibu Laut yesterday.

The Pantai Damai assemblyman added that the project was now about 70 per cent completed, and would be completed well on schedule despite the delay caused by the various Covid-19 movement control orders.

JBALB director Chang Kuet Shian and the headman of Kampung Sibu Laut Senep Yasin were also present during the visit.

Dr Abdul Rahman said the water supply for Sibu Laut would be sourced from the Telaga Air water treatment plant, supplying treated water to 22 houses in the village including SK Sibu Laut about 1.5km away.

At Kampung Sungai Aur some 3km from Kampung Sibu Laut, it is said that 23 houses would be supplied with treated water.