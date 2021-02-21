Some parents think it’s time children go back to school

KUCHING: Some parents here welcome the reopening of schools next month as they think face-to-face lessons are more effective.

Office administrator Karen Choo, 46, said she will send her three children back to school as online learning is not a long term solution especially when both her husband and her are working and couldn’t supervise their children’s online lessons.

“Online studying needs discipline and parents to monitor. It is not as effective as face-to-face lessons in a classroom,” she stated.

She worries about safety though and hoped the school would do its best to keep all students safe while parents as well as children take precaution and co-operate.

Businessman Kapitan Tan Kok Chiang, 46, believes that schools can carry out the standard operating procedures (SOPs) strictly and students are used to the new normal as the pandemic has been around for a year.

“I believe the government made the announcement to reopen schools after getting information from other countries that Covid-19 cases would go down after vaccination,” said the father of a Form 2 student who reminded school staff, parents and students to protect themselves.

Another businessman Awang Amirul Dzikri, 36, felt it is high time children go back to school.

“I support sending children back to school as long as hygiene and the new normal is practised at all times,” said the father of five young children with two in primary school and one in kindergarten.

He revealed that it was difficult to keep his young children focused on online lessons at home as they are playful while both he and his wife are working.

“They are also bored staying at home every day and doing the same thing day in, day out. As growing children, they need interaction with other children their age for social and communication development,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Teachers’ Union (STU) president Adam Prakash Abdullah said though the union welcomes face-to-face education nationwide, consideration should be given to schools in Covid-19 red zones.

“The Education Ministry is urged to listen to suggestions from the State Education Department and Sarawak Disaster Management Committee to decide which area is safe for schools to reopen as there are still red zones in Sarawak,” he told Utusan Borneo yesterday.

He added that the safety of students and teachers should be given serious attention since Covid-19 vaccination has yet to be implemented and urged school management to report their readiness status to the district education office to ensure the school is safe to reopen.