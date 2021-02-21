SPM 2020: 3,583 candidates to sit for exam in 27 centres in Sibu district starting tomorrow

SIBU (Feb 21): A total of 3,583 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2020 candidates will be sitting for the examination in 27 examination centres in Sibu district starting tomorrow, said Sibu District Education Officer Ahli Chikba.

He said this number consisted of 3,324 candidates are from government schools, 131 from private schools and 128 private individuals.

“From the 27 examination centres here, 24 are government schools, one private school and two private (centers). There will be 325 invigilators to ensure the smooth running of the examination,” he said this to The Borneo Post when contacted today.

As for students who are staying in areas that are under lockdown, Ahli said arrangement will be made later for those students.

Meanwhile, the Examination Board in a statement on Saturday, had said that all 401,105 SPM 2020 candidates who will sit for the examination starting Monday, were reminded to always comply with the School Management and Operations Under the New Norm 2.0 guidelines as well as the standard operating procedures (SOP) set.

This was to ensure smooth examination process and prevent the transmission of Covid-19, it said.

It had also reminded all candidates to refer to their examination timetable for information on the date, time, code and examination papers as well as instructions and reminders.

Last year, the Education Ministry announced that the SPM exam scheduled to be held in 2020 would be postponed to this year.

The 2020 SPM exam will be held from Feb 22 to March 25 this year after it was supposed to be held on Jan 6 this year.