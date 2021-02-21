SPM 2020: Candidates reminded to follow guidelines, SOP

KUALA LUMPUR: All 401,105 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2020 candidates who will sit for the examination starting Monday, are reminded to always comply with the School Management and Operations Under the New Norm 2.0 guidelines as well as the standard operating procedures (SOP) set.

This is to ensure smooth examination process and prevent the transmission of Covid-19.

The Examination Board in a statement yesterday also reminded all candidates to refer to their examination timetable for information on the date, time, code and examination papers as well as instructions and reminders.

“The timetable can be downloaded from the website of the Examination Board at http://lp.moe.gov.my.

“Candidates are reminded to bring along their identity card and the examination registration statement with them to the examination centres,” according to the statement.

It said a total of 48,014 invigilators have been appointed to ensure smooth conduct of the examination at 3,310 centres nationwide.

The 2020 SPM examination will take place from Feb 22 to March 25. – Bernama