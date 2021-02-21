Works on collapsed section of Lundu road underway

KUCHING: The Public Works Department (JKR) is conducting repair works on a culvert-embankment section (KM1+755 of Q141) of Lundu Access Road in Lundu District, which commenced early yesterday.

This came following the collapse of a 16m stretch of the road, said JKR Kuching in a statement.

“The works involved in the temporary road diversion would approximately take three days to complete.

“Replacement of the culvert with a new one would be undertaken immediately and should reach completion within these two months,” it said.

According to JKR Kuching, a preliminary site investigation indicated that the collapse could be attributed to the increase in surface runoff due to prolonged rainfall.

“We have installed barriers, signs and all the required traffic management plans to warn the public about the collapsed section, and would provide a temporary road diversion for access to Lundu,” it said.

Road users are advised to use the alternative road to Lundu, via Jalan Kampung Stunggang Melayu Baru.