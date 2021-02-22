2 new Covid-19 clusters emerge in Sarawak, 1 each in Kuching and Meradong

KUCHING (Feb 22): The State Health Department has identified two new Covid-19 clusters in the state namely the Emperoh Jambu Cluster in Kuching and Sungai Bakong Cluster in Meradong, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the Emperoh Jambu Cluster, which involved Kuching, Samarahan and Serian districts, is a community cluster which had occurred at Kampung Emperoh Jambu in Padawan here whereas the Sungai Bakong Cluster was detected in Meradong district in Sarikei involving a student staying at the Murni Hostel at SMK Meradong located near Sungai Bakong in Meradong Town.

“The index case for Emperoh Jambu Cluster involved a 45-year-old Sarawakian man who was detected through screening prior to reporting for duty on Feb 16.

“He was believed to have infected his family member who may have then spread the infection to other contacts during the funeral of a family member of the index case’s wife from Feb 3 to 5,” he told a press conference today.

The Deputy Chief Minister said as a result of screening and tracing of close contacts to the index case and his family members, an additional 59 cases were detected.

“As of Feb 22 at 12 noon, a total of 337 individuals have been screened where 60 cases had tested positive including the positive case; 40 were negative and 237 are still pending lab test results.

“All cases have been admitted to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centres (PKRC) Kuching for isolation and further treatment,” he said, adding that no deaths were recorded under this cluster.

He also noted that Kampung Emperoh Jambu will also be placed under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) for 14 days to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection.

On the Sungai Bakong Cluster, Uggah said the index case was detected through symptomatic screening on Feb 15 after experiencing symptoms on Feb 12.

“The results from the active case detection (ACD) screening at the school dormitory found an additional 21 cases.

“As of Feb 22 at 12 noon, a total of 593 individuals have been screened where 22 individuals including the index case had tested positive; 37 were found to be negative and 534 are still pending lab test results,” he said.

He said the 22 positive cases have been admitted to Sarikei Hospital and PKRC Sarikei for isolation and further treatment.

“All teachers, staff and hostel students at SMK Meradong who have been exposed to the positive case were also instructed to undergo quarantine and limit their movement within the school only,” he said.

He added that no deaths were recorded under this cluster.

Meanwhile, Uggah said the Stutong Cluster in Kuching has officially ended after no new cases detected or reported within the last 28 days from the date the last case was reported.

“Up to Feb 22 at 12 noon, a total of 570 individuals have been screened which resulted in 41 positive cases and 529 negative cases.

“The 41 individuals have all been discharged and were allowed to return home,” he said.

Apart from the two new clusters reported today, there are still 25 active clusters across the state of which six clusters saw an increase in positive cases.

“The Pasai Cluster in Sibu registered an additional six positive cases today bringing the total number of cases to 2,646.

“It’s sub-cluster Tangap (Subis) also recorded an additional two cases resulting in the overall positive cases now at 103,” said Uggah.

He also said that the Univista Cluster in Samarahan, Kampung Sungai Maong Cluster in Kuching and Jun Heng Cluster in Bintulu each recorded two new cases today bringing the total number of cases to 57, 43 and 35 respectively.

“A total of eight new positive cases were also detected under the Gelong Cluster in Kapit bringing the total number of cases to 91 while the Kidurong Dua Cluster in Bintulu recorded an increase of one case today resulting in 13 overall case,” he said.

Other active clusters with no new cases are the Jalan Green Cluster in Kuching; Kejatau Cluster in Sri Aman; Jan Yong Cluster in Kapit; Geronggang Cluster in Sibu; Mas Merah Cluster in Sibu; Nanga Lijan Cluster in Julau; Seruas Cluster in Beluru; Sebangkoi Cluster in Sri Aman; Bintang Daily Cluster in Meradong; Jalan Pengiran Cluster in Matu; Tabong Cluster in Bau; Indah Riang Cluster in Kuching; Bedayan Cluster in Serian; Rakut Cluster in Miri; Bukit Sekubong Cluster in Sebauh; Jelita Cluster in Miri; and Bah Sayap Cluster in Miri.