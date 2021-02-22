Bomba Miri to run ‘Fat 2 Fit’ programme for all Zone 6 staff

MIRI: All Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) personnel, especially the firefighters, under Zone 6 here will undergo a two-month fitness programme, to run from March 1 until May 1.

According to Bomba Miri chief Supt Law Poh Kiong, the ‘Fat 2 Fit’ rapid fat-loss programme will involve compulsory participation of all Bomba personnel under Zone 6 jurisdiction, which covers Miri, Bario, Subis, Beluru and Telang Usan stations.

“Physical strength is every firefighter’s asset when it comes to their duties.

“In this regard, this programme is a good opportunity for them to improve their physiques, enhance their fitness level and thus, become better firefighters.

“The objective is to help all those taking part achieve optimal weight loss through a proper regimen that comprises healthy diet and fitness activities.

“Also, we make it competitive by offering prizes to the top participants – we strive to inspire them to work towards that goal,” he told The Borneo Post here yesterday.

The launch of the ‘Fat 2 Fit’ programme is set for today, with Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting to officiate at the ceremony in Bomba Lopeng station here.

There would be three categories, each with its own ‘unique terms and conditions’, said Law.

Under the first category, the winning Bomba station would receive prize from the station that finished last.

“This means that members of every station must work hard,” said Law.

For the second category, all Bomba Zone 6 non-officer staff members must chip in to purchase the prize for the winner, while for the third category, all senior officers under Zone 6 must contribute towards buying the prize for the winner.

According to Law, the fund raised among the senior officers has now reached RM600.

He said upon completion of the two-month ‘Fat 2 Fit’ completion, every participant would be assessed and arrangements would be made to host the prize-presentation ceremony, at a date to be decided later on.

“We’re looking at holding the event either on Labour Day (May 1), or on May 4 which is the International Firefighters Day, where we hope to invite the Bomba Sarawak director to officiate at the ceremony,” he added.