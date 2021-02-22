Dead python found among suspected poisoned fish in Ulu Sg Merah drain

SIBU: The carcass of a python was spotted in a drain yesterday in Lorong Ulu Sungai Merah 52U2 where dozens of dead tilapia fish had been found floating there since last Saturday.

A resident who did not want to be identified said he suspected the fish had died from poisoning and the python, from consuming the fish.

“The reptile must have consumed the poisoned fish. The carcasses are attracting flies and emitting stench,” he said yesterday.

The resident added that he sometimes saw people coming to fish in the drain.