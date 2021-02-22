Dr Chin: 97,000 frontliners registered for first phase of S’wak Covid-19 vaccination programme

KUCHING (Feb 22): Some 97,000 frontliners have been registered for the first phase of Sarawak Covid-19 vaccination programme which is expected to be rolled out on Feb 27, said Sarawak Health Director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

“We have gotten the name list for all the eligible frontliners in Sarawak,” he told a press conference today when asked on the progress of registration for the state vaccination programme.

He also appealed to those aged 60 and above and those with comorbidity to register for Phase II and III of the vaccination programme.

“We appeal now to all those aged 60 and above and those with comorbidity to register for the vaccination programme for Phase II and III,” said Dr Chin.

On Saturday, Dr Chin said a total of 2.2 million Sarawakians and non-Sarawakians residing in the state were expected to participate in the state vaccination programme expected to roll out on Feb 27.

“Out of 2.8 million Sarawakians, we target at least two million Sarawakians – plus probably 200,000 non-citizens residing in Sarawak. With that, I think we can aim for about 80 per cent of the population, so hopefully with that, we would have herd immunity.

“That’s why we have to get as many as possible of those above the age of 18 years old who are eligible because this (vaccination) is provided free, so I think we should take this opportunity,” he said.

The vaccination programme is expected to be launched Feb 27 in Sarawak, and the state government aims to complete the programme in three phases by August – about five months ahead of the national target.

Meanwhile, Dr Chin assured that the deployment of healthcare workers to Sibu from other divisions and hospitals outside of the district will be a continuous effort to keep up with the number of cases in the district.

“We will be deploying over 100 healthcare staff to Sibu Hospital. Currently there are over 60 of them in Sibu Hospital.

“They will be deployed on a rotational basis,” he said.