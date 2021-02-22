Frontliners help despatch necessities sent to Sibujaya flats, Townvilla residents

SIBU (Feb 22): Frontliners deployed at Sibujaya flats and Townvilla here did not just perform their duties to safeguard the area but they also helped to despatch necessities sent to the residents by their family members staying outside the areas.

A People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) member who only wished to be known as Jimmy said many of the residents there who were affected by Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), had sought assistance from their family members staying outside the areas as a way to get the necessities such as infant formula, diapers and perishable goods.

“We will notify the residents on which day they can ask their family members to send the items to a drop-off point at the roadblock location.

“From there, we will deliver the items to the receivers,” he said when met yesterday.

Jimmy said they had been helping to send the goods since Feb 18 after taking into consideration the situation faced by the residents, as they were not allowed to go out from the lockdown areas.

On Sunday, he said they used a pick-up truck to deliver the necessities to the flats in the area.

Meanwhile, Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee commended the sacrifices of the frontliners.

“Other than enforcing the EMCO, they also worked hard to help deliver the necessities to 20 blocks of flat in Sibujaya and Townvilla areas.

“Thank you Royal Malaysian Police, Malaysian Armed Forces and Rela!” he said in a Facebook post.

EMCO in Sibujaya flats and Townvilla areas has been enforced from Feb 12 until Feb 25 following the high number of Covid-19 cases detected there.

State Health Department director Dr Chin Zin Hing yesterday said that a total of 204 from the 6,493 samples collected through the health screening at the area up to Feb 20 have tested positive for Covid-19.